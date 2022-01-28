What are Red Hot Chili Peppers teasing? The band posted an animated audio snippet on their social media earlier today, perhaps alluding to an upcoming music release.

The 18-second clip features the band's iconic red logo flashing before a dark background, as dual guitars play a gentle melody. See for yourself below.

Back in October, drummer Chad Smith confirmed that the band's new album was "almost done." It'll serve as the successor to 2016's The Getaway, and is RHCP's first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Several users on Twitter responded to the teaser clip, pointing out that Frusciante is back. "That's pure Frusciante tone," one fan wrote.

After Frusciante's departure, the Chili Peppers recruited Josh Klinghoffer to take on the role as lead guitarist, and in addition to The Getaway, he also played on 2011's I'm With You.

"John hasn't been in our group in 10 years," Smith told Rolling Stone of the forthcoming record's sound. "That's a long time. So of course it's going to sound different, but it's gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it's different and new."

We don't have a confirmed timeline for the release of any new material just yet, nor do we know what the album will be called. Until then, RHCP fans at least have a stadium tour to look forward to this year. The North American leg of the run kicks off July 23 in Denver, Colorado. and will conclude in mid-September. See the whole itinerary here.