Whitesnake’s David Coverdale Gives ‘Merry Christmas’ Video Message as ‘Santa Snake’

Whitesnake's David Coverdale has once again pulled his Santa Claus outfit out of storage to send fans a "Merry Christmas" video message as "Santa Snake." You can watch the video below.

Coverdale told his fans, "Be safe, be warm, be well. Fill you glass and raise them high to peace on Earth for all mankind. See you in 2022." You can look back on all of Whitesnake's Christmas videos via YouTube here.

Coverdale, now 70, recently told the Appetite For Distortion podcast about his plans to retire from touring after Whitesnake's next round of concerts around the world. "It's mind-blowing to me that I'm preparing my farewell tour," he says. "And it is — make no mistake, this is the farewell tour. I'm 70. It's a very physically challenging thing for me to do at the best of times. But it's very important for me to achieve completion and to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the people — the millions of people over the years — who've supported me for five decades, fifty years. It blows my mind — it really does."

But just because he plans to retire from touring does not mean he will be retiring from the music scene altogether. "It's just the traveling is challenging for me," he explains. "But music is oxygen to me. I'm not gonna go fishing or take up crochet; I'm gonna definitely be doing projects."

David Coverdale's Christmas Message as "Santa Snake"

Whitesnake spent a lot of 2021 changing up their lineup in preparation for their farewell tour. They welcomed singer Dino Jelusick of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Dirty Shirley back in July, as well as bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, the first female musician to be featured in Whitesnake, back in November.

You can check out Whitesnake's farewell tour dates and grab your tickets here.