Whitesnake Introduce New Bassist Tanya O’Callaghan

After parting ways with longtime bassist Michael Devin earlier this week, rock veterans Whitesnake have now introduced his successor, Tanya O'Callaghan.

The update came through Whitesnake's official website, where it was exclaimed, "Well, well, well… ladies and gentlemen… boys and girls… We are very proud to announce & to introduce you all to our newest Snake… or should I say… SNAKETTE!!! Please give a LOUD Whitesnake Choir welcome to The Irish Tornado! A whirling dervish of a performer whom we feel will bring a fresh, new, exciting musicality and welcome energy to the band, both in the studio and onstage… here she is… Irish born and bred… the one and only… Tanya O’Callaghan!!!

"For whatever reason, Whitesnake has never featured a female musician in the band before… Bad Boys!!!… But, when we saw Tanya performing with our friend Stephen Adler’s band at the M3 festival in 2019 & we were all blown away… an electrifying performer," said frontman David Coverdale of his band's latest acquisition after bringing singer Dino Jelusick onboard earlier this year for the upcoming Whitesnake farewell tour.

The icon continued, "When Whitesnake and Michael Devin decided to go their separate ways, Tanya was the first person we reached out to and thankfully she accepted our invitation to become a Snake… We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Tanya O’Callaghan to Whitesnake!! Let the music do the talking!!!"

O'Callaghan, who has been a member of former Guns N' Roses drummer Stephen Adler's band, Adler's Appetite, since 2018, expressed her enthusiasm over the opportunity to join the legendary group on Facebook.

"This small town gal still pinches herself over the amount of legends I've had the joy to work, tour and record with over the past few years since I made the terrifying solo leap across the Pacific with no clue how everything would unfold," O'Callaghan stated.

"It's been a wild ride and just when I thought it couldn't get any better, who calls, only feckin' WHITESNAKE! And the best part, to step into the snake shoes of my bass brothers Rudy Sarzo, Tony Franklin, Neil Murray and Michael Devin ... are you kidding me.. .what a f#*king honor beyond belief!!! My heart is exploding," she beamed.

On Sunday (Nov. 21), Whitesnake officially split with Devin, who joined in 2010 and played on the Forevermore, The Purple Album and Flesh & Blood studio albums. They thanked him for his work over the last decade and wished him well in everything he does in the future.

Whitesnake's farewell tour begins in May of 2022 and all upcoming dates can be seen here.