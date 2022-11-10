Who Ozzy Osbourne Wants + Doesn’t Want to Play Him in New Biopic

Music biopics have become one of the most popular type of movie to make over the last several years, with more being announced for different artists every few months. We know there's one about Ozzy Osbourne underway, and he recently revealed who he does and does not want to portray him in it.

The Prince of Darkness has had quite a wild ride so far, so we can anticipate that a movie about his life will be quite entertaining. Lee Hall, who wrote the Elton John film Rocketman, is writing the script for the upcoming project, and Osbourne's eldest daughter Aimee compiled the treatment for it.

Speaking with Consequence, Osbourne said he wants an "unknown" actor to play him in the movie, as he doesn't want "anyone like Johnny Depp" to land the role.

The film is expected to accurately tell the story of Osbourne's life and his marriage to Sharon Osbourne, therefore, there will be some rather dark moments throughout it.

“I don’t give a shit,” Osbourne declared of the movie recounting the more sullen parts of his life. “I mean, if it’s a success, great. As long as it’s not too slurpy and bullshit-y, you know?”

The last time we saw Osbourne portrayed in a film was in the 2019 Netflix biopic The Dirt, about Motley Crue. Tony Cavalero took on the role of the 1984-era Prince of Darkness, which is when Crue went on tour with him and he reportedly snorted ants.

"That’s very possible, but I can’t remember," the rocker told GQ of the alleged incident in an interview in 2020.

We'll have to wait and see what Hall has in store for the new biopic, but at the very least, we can likely expect to see him bite the head off a bat onstage. Whoever is chosen to play him has some big shoes to fill.