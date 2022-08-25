Why ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Is the Best Rock Song Ever, According to The Struts’ Luke Spiller

Having to choose one song to represent the greatness of rock 'n' roll seems nearly impossible because there are just way too many out there. Do you start with The Beatles? Led Zeppelin? The Struts' Luke Spiller didn't hesitate to name Queen's anthemic "Bohemian Rhapsody," and he has a pretty interesting description as to why.

"I wouldn't even class it as a rock 'n' roll song, but I think what it does so beautifully is that it embodies everything that rock should be," Spiller asserted to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"If planet Earth was to be represented by one song in like, a galactic, Eurovision-esque song contest, we would all put forward 'Bohemian Rhapsody' because it shows the absolute best qualities of music," he continued. "When it comes to rock, it has everything. It has the amazing lyrics, it's got amazing musicality, it's got the melodic ballad-esque and then it has the hard rock element. It has probably some of the greatest guitar work that's ever been recorded. The vocal arrangements — everything about it is just pure bliss."

The vocalist acknowledged that "Bohemian Rhapsody" may seem like a "basic answer," but argued that he can't think of another one that would better suit the question than that.

Spiller is undoubtedly a Queen fan, and he's actually been compared to the band's legendary frontman Freddie Mercury since The Struts surfaced in the 2010s. While he noted that comparisons are simply a part of human nature, he isn't upset about it at all, and said that it's an honor.

"I think it's nice, I'm waiting for the call to go sing with Queen officially," he concluded.

Queen - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'