Why Are People Outraged Over Cannibal Corpse Lyrics All of a Sudden?

Cannibal Corpse has been trending on the X social media platform, but the fact that it's over their lyrical content has many metalheads up in arms given that the veteran band has been churning out gore-filled lyrics for four decades now.

So how did Cannibal Corpse suddenly become the talk of the former Twitter? It's a bit of a roundabout route.

What Does Mindless Self Indulgence Have to Do With Cannibal Corpse Trending?

The discussion appears to have been kicked off when one person on X brought up the band Mindless Self Indulgence and their song "Panty Shot" with the comment, "Separate the art from the artist," but this is the "art." The lyrics then proceed to speak about a minor in a sexual nature. Meanwhile, in 2021, MSI singer Jimmy Urine was accused of a sexual assault on a minor.

Where Cannibal Corpse comes in is that someone within the thread then shared the lyrics to "Necropedophile" from Cannibal Corpse with the comment, "Wait till they see this one." That set off a few commenters being critical of the band's lyrics and a wave of defenders explaining the traits of death metal and Cannibal Corpse and the differences between the group and MSI.

What Everyone Is Saying

"Idc if it's satire or some sick idea of dark humour, this is fucking disgusting," commented one person, which drew a lot of responses. The same person later commented, "I've got nothing against metal or heavy metal because I enjoy it myself and love a guitar riff (Rise of Northstar) but death metal is just weird lyrics and honestly I don't think I could get into death metal because of this kinda stuff popping up."

"The bands name is literally Cannibal Corpse, I don't know what you expected," shot back one person.

"It’s death metal. This is literally like half of the entire genre. A lot of my music included. It isn’t real. It’s not actually happening. It’s art. Art is about expression. If you don’t understand that then kindly refrain from sharing your opinions," added another.

"Have you ever heard a death metal band before?," questioned another person.

From there, many commenters started laying the narrative that Gen Z was behind trying to cancel Cannibal Corpse over their lyrics.

"Welp, the young non-metalheads found out death metal and cannibal corpse exists… this is going about as good as you’d expect," laughed one commenter. "Aww hell, the sensitive normies found grandpappy's death metal lyrics," remarked another.

READ MORE: Can You Guess the Death Metal Album From One Piece of Cover Art?

"Wait until you find devourment’s song baby killer or a there is a band called dying fetus lmao. Gen z is so cooked," added another.

There are also those who just marveled as the whole thing played out on social media.

"This is about cannibal corpse LOL we need to require IDs for internet access dawg this shit sucks," one commenter suggested. "I honestly thought everyone just knew that you should not read Cannibal Corpse lyrics," added another person. And another laughingly added, "Moral outrage over cannibal corpse in 2024 death metal is so fucking BACK."