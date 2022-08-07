Why Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Is Not a Fan of Taking Photos With Fans

Flea is generally very personable, yet he’s resistant to followers who try to take photos with him and/or his bandmates.

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, a fan who goes by @luke_vesely on Twitter recently tweeted the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist to show appreciation for getting to chat with frontman Anthony Kiedis at one of their concerts. “@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!” he wrote alongside sharing a brief clip of their encounter.

He received replies implying that it’s rare to see Kiedis speaking with concert attendees, which – Luke added – made “the meeting with him and flea way more special.” He also specified that no one in his group “asked for a photo or autograph or anything,” and it’s that distinction that prompted Flea to retweet Luke’s post and comment.

“It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly,” he said.

Naturally, his sentiment generated plenty of conversation, with dozens of users reacting (positively and negatively) to Flea’s clarification while sharing their own experiences meeting the quartet.

Flea then offered deeper insight behind his position when asked by one of the Twitter responders what was wrong with fans asking for a photo. "There is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having an actual conversation," stated Flea, then offering, "It is a transaction."

Honestly, both sides of the discussion have fair points, so what do you think? Should artists embrace taking photos with their admirers, or do they have a right to be opposed to it sometimes (if not always)?

