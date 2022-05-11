Why Sabaton Have Chosen to Avoid Making Political Statements

While many a rocker wear their political views on their sleeves (and on social media), you likely won't find Sabaton adding any fuel to the fire where politics are concerned. During a recent chat with Germany's Moshpit Nation, singer Joakim Broden explained why his band has kept their views out of the public realm as much as possible and he calls out the divisive atmosphere that politics has provided in the world today.

Offering his explanation as to why the band has shied from sharing their views, he explained (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "We're controversial as it is enough, singing about the military history. We have always avoided any political or religious commentary — for that reason; we're already controversial enough. And also, I think it's a statement in itself, and I think it's refreshing."

The singer then elaborated, "I don't wanna tell people what to eat, what to vote for. I think it is important to respect people [with] different opinions, even if you think that opinion is totally wrong. And it's that lack of respect from all sides that created that situation we are in right now. So in that sense, I don't wanna put myself in that situation and I don't wanna put the band under the line of fire as well."

The vocalist says that all the members of the band think of different things, but the one thing that they can all agree on is that it's totally okay to agree to disagree. "It's totally okay to be almost angry with each other, but that doesn't mean you should hate each other," he adds. "It doesn't mean you have to punch the other person."

The singer says he's also not a fan of being told what they can and can't support. "'How could you go there and play because of that and that government?' And it's, like, none of the people who came to our concert [had] any part in that decision," says Broden. "Choosing not to go somewhere based on those reasons, that would be a statement. And we don't do those kind of statements. I mean, if there's one thing we make statements for, it would be free speech, because we use that a lot. [Laughs]"

He also added that there should be more respect for one another, even when there are disagreements, and he questions those who let friendships get destroyed over a bad disagreement. "I think people have become pussies; they can't handle people [having] different opinions," he added. "Everybody has to agree all the time."

Sabaton are currently promoting their Symphony to End All Wars edition, which is a symphonic reimagining of the band's The War to End All Wars album. It's currently available here, and you can currently catch the band on tour in Europe.

Sabaton's Joakim Broden Speaks With Moshpit Passion