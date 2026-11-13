Blink-182's Travis Barker revealed during a recent podcast appearance that a health situation eventually led to him giving up smoking weed, but that he's managed to find a replacement for that high through something much healthier.

Why Did Travis Barker Give Up Weed?

Barker confessed to Kid Cudi on the Big Bro With Kid Cudi podcast that he had a hard time quitting weed, but it eventually became necessary that he do so. "I only quit because I had pre-cancer of the esophagus. I loved blunts and I would smoke too much. So that was the only thing. My doctor, who was a really good friend of mine, Dr. B., I was like, 'Dr. B., is this serious?' And he was like, 'This is your warning shot Trav. Don't fuck around. You've got to stop smoking.'"

"I would've never stopped," shared Barker. "I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke until the day I die. But I feel like weed never hurt nobody, it just wasn't right for me."

Later, within the chat, Barker shared that he was smoking between 10 to 15 blunts a day.

What Healthier Habit Replaced Travis Barker's Need for Weed?

The Blink-182 drummer revealed that something he'd already started prior to his pre-cancer diagnosis has eventually become his new high. That would be running.

Barker said the idea initially came to him when he learned he was going to be a father. That realization made him want to be a healthier person to be there for his son.

"When my ex-wife was pregnant with Landon, I didn't know how or why I should do anything but I knew I needed to be healthy, healthier, because at the time it was like the Travis that you knew ... walking around with a jar of blunts. That's all I knew. Like, 'Oh man, I'm having a son.' So I started running to the freeway and back ... I gotta be a badass dad. I gotta be the best dad I can be and I'm gonna start balancing out some of the bad stuff that I'm doing with the good."

READ MORE: Why Travis Barker Felt Smoking Out With Cypress Hill Was Torture

Barker shared that in the beginning, he would still try to balance his healthy new habit with his passion for weed, often finishing off a run by smoking a blunt and a cigarette. But over time, the desire to push forward with running overcame his less healthier habits.

"I found like 20 years later, a couple of miles a day keep the demons away. It really helped me stay sober because you can't run a half a marathon if you're doing drugs. It would be the hardest 13.1 miles of your life," shared Barker, later adding, "My running started getting bigger and more important to me that smoking. It's good man. It's like therapy."

Travis Barker Guests on the Big Bro With Kid Cudi Podcast

Travis Barker Starts a Club

Travis Barker has since taken his passion for running and began to share it with others. He's started the Run Travis Run club.

In a message shared to the club's website, Barker revealed, "It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs everyday. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour."

He added, "This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5Ks. I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together. I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits. This is what Run Travis Run is built off of and we are just getting started."

The website offers those interested with a way to get involved through charity, becoming a sponsor or a volunteer.

Below, check out 30 photos showing Travis Barker's tattoo transformation over the years.