Win a Green Day 30th Anniversary ‘Dookie’ Black Vinyl Box Set

Time flies when you're dropping hit records, but for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, the time has come to travel back through time to celebrate the album that really catapulted their career into the stratosphere. 1994 marks the 30th anniversary of Dookie, and the band had a new 30th anniversary black vinyl box set that Loudwire Nights is offering up as the latest addition to our Loudwire Record Club.

Dookie was the band's third studio album, but their first on a major label. It arrived in February 1994 and has gone on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide. Bolstered by the singles "Longview," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," "When I Come Around" and "She," it helped put the band on the musical map, and has since been diamond certified for over 10 million sold in the U.S.

For their 30th anniversary, both CD and vinyl super deluxe box sets were created. These include a wealth of rare and unreleased material. In addition to the original album, there's the legendary Woodstock '94 performance from the band. The six-LP set also features 17 unreleased demos, six studio outtakes and a 17-song previously unreleased club show recorded in Barcelona back in 1994.

The deluxe vinyl box features all six LPs pressed on black vinyl and it comes with a 36-page 12" by 12" booklet. The box set also comes with several special items, including the Dookie artwork, doggie poop bags, air freshener, a poster, a color-in lithograph, a button set, a magnet sheet, a postcard, bumper sticker and a paper plane. Get a closer look here.

Simply put, it's a pretty sweet collection for one stellar album. So you'll want to get in on this one. To do so, make sure you enter your details in the entry box at the bottom of this post. The contest ends on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10AM ET, so make sure you get in before the deadline. If your name is chosen, you'll be contacted on how to receive this outstanding Green Day Dookie vinyl box set.

READ MORE: Why Green Day Stepped Away From Political Songwriting

And just this reminder that Green Day's Dookie remains a favorite of the Loudwire Nights radio show. So if you have the time, you might catch a Green Day song or two coming across your radio airwaves. You can find Loudwire Nights airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.