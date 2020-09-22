Win a Free Lamb of God Ticket for ‘Ashes of the Wake’ Livestream Show

Lamb of God recently wrapped up their first livestream concert of 2020, having performed their newly-released self-titled album in its entirety. Up next, on Sept. 25, is another livestream show, though this time Lamb of God will be playing their 2004 standout record Ashes of the Wake in full for the first time ever. They're giving away five free tickets to this event and one of those winners will also score an Ashes of the Wake T-shirt.

The livestream experience is becoming more familiar to fans around the globe, but for Lamb of God, it was their first foray into this arena and presented other firsts. "In general, it was nice to just do something DIFFERENT. We’ve never played an entire album front to back, and after doing this band for over 25 years now, any creative change of pace is nice," Randy Blythe told Loudwire in an exclusive interview as the band reflected on their first livestream gig.

It was an opportunity for fans to congregate in the same space in real time — another element of the traditional live concert experience that is sorely missed.

"My perception of the livestream changed after I read the comments," confessed John Campbell. "I won’t lie and say that it was just like an in-person show — it was like more like a video shoot with a lot more pressure. It’s a ton of work. I wasn’t able to get the fans’ reaction until afterwards in the comments and tagged social media posts. Maybe I got lucky, but everything I saw was incredibly positive."



The Sept. 25 performance of Ashes of the Wake begins at 5PM ET and a pre-show special will feature an airing of Whitechapel's 2014 hometown show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Enter to win the contest below. The winner will be chosen and notified via email Thursday (Sept. 24). To purchase tickets in the event you are not one of the five winners, head here.