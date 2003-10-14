Win This monstAR!

Here’s a collectable you don’t see every day! CMMG has partnered up with Savior Equipment on a one-of-a-kind giveaway. The giveaway features a CMMG BANSHEE Mk4 9mm Pistol with a unique, custom Cerakote finish. The green volcano crackle finish is even black light activated!

The BANSHEE is being given away with a discreet guitar case from Savior Equipment. This lockable case features three thick, foam inserts to support your gear – or in this case – a concealed firearm.

Enter for your chance to win this unique pairing. If you win, the firearm will need to ship to a Licensed Firearm Dealer in your area. To claim your prize, you’ll need to complete a Federal background check and any other paperwork required in your state. This giveaway is open to legal residents of the U.S., ages 21 and over. Good luck!

Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable laws and regulations that restrict the sale, distribution or gifting of firearms.

