Win a Trip to Your Choice of One of Five Big Rock Festivals

Are you dying to go to one of America's biggest rock festivals in 2024 without breaking the bank? Well, you're in luck! Loudwire have once again teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents to give one (1) lucky winner the trip of a lifetime, including two (2) VIP passes, round-trip airfare (up to $1,000 credit) and four nights in a hotel to the DWP rock fest of their choosing.

THE Loudwire X DWP 2024 FLYAWAY ALL INCLUSIVE SWEEPSTAKES

The contest will end March 31, 2024 and the randomly selected winner will be notified April 2. One (1) winner will receive a VIP trip for two to the Danny Wimmer Presents Festival of their choosing and can pick from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Tattoo & Music Festival, Louder Than Life or Aftershock.

Limit to one (1) entry per person. See the full prize and festival details below.

Prize Includes

(A) up to $1,000 in credit for round-trip airfare(B) four (4) nights in standard hotel accommodations (one double occupancy room)(C) two (2) VIP Festival pass access for winner and guest

Go to the contest landing page and fill in the required information for a chance to win, and head below to learn more about the rock festivals the winner can choose from.

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Brought to you in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.