Within Temptation may have passed on livestream shows during the pandemic, but that's because they wanted something different in terms of presentation. Now fans will get a look at their outside-the-box thinking as the band has announced Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show in Virtual Reality.

Singer Sharon den Adel says, "During the whole pandemic, we weren't keen on doing a livestream. The magic of seeing and hearing a band perform live — combined with the energy of the crowd — is something you cannot simply recreate with a livestream. So, for a long time, we were clueless. One thing we knew for sure: We would not compromise on a livestream if we could offer something out of the ordinary, something jaw-dropping, intriguing, spectacular and mythical!"

She continues, "Then we found it: A world that we could shape into our wildest fantasies and in which we, as a band, could perform while still maintaining the dynamics and magic of our traditional live show. We are absolutely thrilled to invite you to Within Temptation: The Aftermath – A Show in Virtual Reality. A show that takes place in different scenes of a post-apocalyptic world, in which we are witness of the aftermath of destruction of mankind. A world in which it is unknown if anyone or anything of the human race survived. It is a search for answers about both its becoming as well as its legacy."

This one hour concert presentation allows the band the opportunity to present both newer and older songs in four different worlds that interact with both the band and the music. Plus guest singers will join the band onstage for memorable duets that are only enhanced with the setting surrounding them.

The band says, "We are absolutely gutted that the Worlds Collide tour has been pushed back again and we cannot perform live in the same venue as our fans. With this digital show, we hope that the fans can still feel our energy, our love for — and above all — our passion for music. Take care and we hope to see you on July 8 or July 9."

Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show in Virtual Reality

Courtesy of Within Temptation

Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show in Virtual Reality will take place July 8 at 8PM CEST / 7PM BST for fans in Europe and July 9 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT / 9PM BRT / 7PM CST for those in North and South America. Tickets for the show can be found here and a trailer can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Within Temptation will also release a brand new single, "Shed My Skin," which is scheduled to arrive on June 25, two weeks prior to the show. The song is a collaboration with German metalcore band Annisokay.

As mentioned, the band's Worlds Collide tour with Evanescence has been pushed back to 2022. Learn more about that here.

Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show in Virtual Reality Trailer

