Evanescence Officially Postpone Tour With Within Temptation Until 2021

The soaring vocals will wait. Evanescence have revealed that their proposed 2020 tour with Within Temptation will be shifting to 2021.

In their announcement, the band revealed that they will use the time remaining in 2020 to turn their focus to finishing their next studio album and look forward to returning to the concert stage in 2021. The new set of dates for their European trek will now take place in September and October of next year.

Read their statement in full below:

We are so disappointed that we won't be seeing you this fall, but we're accepting the challenge 2020 is giving us and pouring our time and hearts into making a great album instead. Friends, we miss you terribly and can't wait to play these songs for you next year! Be safe, be well, we love you. We will officially be postponing the World’s Collide tour to 2021. All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets available at http://evanescence.com

The new dates are listed below and you can take care of your ticketing needs via their website.

Evanescence / Within Temptation 2021 European Tour

Sept. 8 - Zurich, Switzerland

Sept. 9 - Milan, Italy

Sept. 12 - Gliwice, Poland

Sept. 14 - Leipzig, Germany

Sept. 15 - Hamburg, Germany

Sept. 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept. 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept. 20 - Paris, France

Sept. 21 - Dusseldorf, Germany

Sept. 22 - Munich, Germany

Sept. 24 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Sept. 26 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Sept. 27 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Sept. 28 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Sept. 30 - Glasgow, U.K.

Oct. 1 - Leeds, U.K.

Oct. 3 - Birmingham, U.K.

Oct. 4 - London, U.K.

Oct. 7 - Madrid, Spain