Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary

Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.

While the posting is new to social media, the performance is not, with Van Halen stating, "In honor of 'Eruption' being recorded 45 years ago today, here’s me playing part of it on the guitar. It was recorded on in 2015 while tracking some guitars for the first @MammothWVH album."

The musician, who played bass in the latter era years of Van Halen, signed off his post, "Love you, Pop."

"Eruption" was recorded in 1977 for Van Halen's self-titled debut album that arrived in February 1978. Though it was not one of the album's radio singles, it became popular amongst fans with the instrumental providing a showcase for Eddie Van Halen's guitar skills. The track itself is often regarded as one of the greatest guitar solos, influencing many to take up Eddie's two-handed tapping guitar style.

Wolfgang also revisited a pair of Van Halen classics over the weekend, performing "On Fire" and "Hot for Teacher" with Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

While there has been some talk of an eventual Van Halen tribute show, Wolfgang recently revealed that "some people" are making it "very difficult" to move forward with plans for the show.

That said, Wolfgang is keeping busy with Mammoth WVH. He revealed earlier this summer that he's been using his time off from the road to start demoing material for a new album, with an aim for the next chapter to start in 2023. Mammoth WVH will also be joining Alter Bridge on tour in early 2023. Get details on that tour here.