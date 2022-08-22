Alter Bridge Reveal First 2023 North American Tour Dates With Mammoth WVH + More

Who stateside is ready for some Pawns & Kings? After finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe, Alter Bridge will kick off the new year by touring in support of their latest album in the U.S. and Canada.

The band just announced a North American tour leg, hitting 30 cities along the way, that will kick off on Jan. 25 in Tampa, Florida. The trek ventures across the U.S. and crosses over into Canada before wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, California. The full run of dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

This marks the band's first tour in nearly three years and they've got some stellar support on the run as well, as Mammoth WVH will be on hand for the entire run. Red will round out the touring for the first leg of the trek, while rising newcomers Pistols at Dawn will open shows on the back half.

Tickets will go on sale everywhere this Friday (Aug. 26), while info on additional VIP ticketing packages can be found here.

Alter Bridge 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock *

Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *

Jan. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy *

Jan. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

Feb. 1 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater *

Feb. 2 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount *

Feb. 4 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall *

Feb. 7 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

Feb. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner *

Feb. 10 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY ^

Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore *

Feb. 15 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb. 17 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre *

March 10 – Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino Resort #

March 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

March 14 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory #

March 15 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion #

March 17 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall #

March 18 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom #

March 20 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom #

March 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center #

March 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre #

March 25 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

March 28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues #

March 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre #

March 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

Apr. 1 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Red

# Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Pistols At Dawn