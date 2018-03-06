WWE Drop Eight Megadeth Puns During ‘Symphony of Destruction’ Match
WWE showed Megadeth some serious love last night, holding RAW’s first ever 'Symphony of Destruction' match between Braun Strowman and Elias. Beyond the title of the match, a total of eight, count ‘em, eight Megadeth puns were made in just a few minutes.
Metal and wrestling have always been very comfortable bedfellows and WWE has long represented the heavier fringes of music. From Alice Cooper accompanying Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts to the ring, to Edge using Alter Bridge’s “Metalingus” as his entrance music, to Code Orange crushing an NXT Takeover special, hard rock and metal have always been part of the WWE attitude.
Last night on RAW, the 'Symphony of Destruction' match took place as a classic street fight, but with musical instruments as weapons. Guitars, drums, a double bass and even a piano were used to brutalize, but it was the Megadeth references that made this match a classic.
“I know you’re sweating bullets, because tonight, you find out about my symphony of destruction,” Strowman said in a promo. “Tonight starts the countdown to your extinction.”
With three references already in the bag, commentator Corey Graves took the reigns to bring it all home:
“Strowman wants to settle the score, but… peace sells, but who’s buying?”
“This could be reckoning day for Elias at the hands of Braun Strowman.”
“Like a runaway train… A train of consequences.”
“I think we’re about to witness Elias rust in peace.”
“Pain is Braun’s business and business is good in Milwaukee.”
Graves concluded his Megadeth tirade with the very legitimate statement, “If I don’t at least get free Megadeth tickets after that, I never will.”
We applaud you, WWE! We trust you’ll keep repping rock and metal as long as you’re still on the killing road setting the world afire. Watch WWE’s 'Symphony of Destruction' match in the clip above.
