Yngwie Malmsteen Announces Late 2021 U.S. Tour With John 5

Neoclassical shred legend Yngwie Malmsteen has just announced a headlining U.S. tour set for late this year, with support coming from virtuosic Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

The run, which will find the Swedish revolutionary supporting his 21st studio album, Parabellum, begins in Glenside, Pa. on Nov. 18 and will make another 20 stops, eventually coming to an end just under one month later on Dec. 16 in Dallas, Texas.

In a statement in anticipation of the forthcoming trek, Malmsteen was direct in exclaiming, "America! It's time to get out of the house — I am back and coming to you with Parabellum live! John 5 will be supporting."

See the complete list of tour dates below.

Parabellum, out July 23 on Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group, is the followup to 2019's Blue Lightning, and, so far, the singles "Wolves at the Door" and "Relentless Fury" have preceded the summer release.

"I always try to push myself on every album I do, and attempt things which are more extreme than previously," said Malmsteen about the record, "But what has helped this time is that I wasn't able to go on the road because of the pandemic. It meant I could take much longer in the studio, both to write and record. Because I am usually always on tour, which is great, I haven't had the luxury of spending a lot of time working on new music for more than 20 years. But I suddenly had no pressure at all on that front. And I feel the album has benefited enormously as a result."

Meanwhile, John 5 will headline a solo tour over the summer (see those dates here) and will play a handful of festival gigs with Rob Zombie before going back out on the road in support of Malmsteen.

Yngwie Malmsteen + John 5 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 18 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Nov. 19 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Showplace Theater

Nov. 20 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

Nov. 21 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Theatre

Nov. 23 - Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Hall

Nov. 24 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC CENTER

Nov. 26 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

Nov. 27 - Newton, N.J. @ Newton Theater

Nov. 28 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 30 - Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Dec. 01 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Dec. 02 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theatre

Dec. 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ Diesel

Dec. 06 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Dec. 08 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Theater

Dec. 09 - Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Dec. 10 - Fresno, Calif. @ Tower Theater

Dec. 11 - Montclair, Calif. @ The Canyon Club

Dec. 12 - Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Dec. 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Dec. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Hall