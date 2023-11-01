The Band John 5 Thinks Would Be a ‘Perfect Fit’ to Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue have been touring with Def Leppard for well over a year now, and they'll soon head over to Japan and Australia for a few more show to close out 2023. But as for the future, there's a band that John 5 thinks would be a "perfect fit" to tour with Crue.

"Well, if you were to ask me in a reality sense, like bands that are touring and bands that I love, my No. 1 would be Guns N' Roses," the guitarist said in a new interview with the Appetite for Distortion podcast, adding that he had previously talked about it with Nikki Sixx.

"Someone was asking us, and we both said, 'Oh, Guns N' Roses.' And just because it's such a perfect fit. We both love them very much. And we're friends. I mean, I love all the guys so much and I've been friends with them for a very long time. I mean, a long time."

The conversation likely came about over the summer after a fan asked Sixx on social media which band he'd like Motley Crue to tour with in the future. "I think us and Guns would destroy the world," the bassist responded.

John 5 then recalled getting to hang out with the members of Guns N' Roses back in the day after one of their early shows, right around the time when "Welcome to the Jungle" first started playing in rotation on TV.

"But that's when I met them, and I would see them. 'Cause I was getting tattooed at Sunset Strip Tattoo, and I would always see them, and I would see them at the Cathouse," the guitarist continued. "So I've known them for that long. And I just think it would be a wonderful, wonderful tour."

The rocker didn't touch on whether or not Vince Neil and Axl Rose are on good terms after the spat they got into over 30 years ago, which saw both vocalists publicly challenge each other to a physical altercation. But as stated, he and Sixx would like a tour to happen. Guns N' Roses haven't played any co-headlining shows since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016, so it would be interesting to see how that would play out if it did.

Crue play in Japan this Friday (Nov. 3) and Saturday (Nov. 4), then head to Australia for a string of shows that kick off Nov. 8. See all of the dates on their website.

