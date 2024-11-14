As Zebrahead celebrate the release of three new EPs in the last few years, guitarist Dan Palmer joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Nov. 13) to discuss the band's music and what lies ahead. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"We're pretty stoked because we've been working on these songs for awhile," Palmer told host Chuck Armstrong about Zebrahead's latest EP, EP I. "This series might be never-ending, so like the next EP might be called .9, then we might go to .8, keep milking it as long as we can."

When Zebrahead first released EP III, they didn't intend on releasing another two EPs, but Palmer said they're never not working on new music.

"We just kind of continued writing," he explained. "We didn't write everything at one time ... All the songs are kind of interchangeable, but we've been writing continually the whole time."

Along with writing new music, Zebrahead have embodied a true DIY ethos as a band, too. While it brings with it some headaches, Palmer was clear it's exactly how they want to operate.

"Sometimes it's kind of a pain in the ass, you have to do a lot more things that normally a band who has a label and management and all that stuff would do," Palmer said.

"But again, it's like, what the hell else am I going to do? I mean, I could sit around and drink beer all day, which is awesome, which I'd rather do. Well, actually no. I'd rather work on the band for the most part and then drink beer while I work on the band. I can do both. I can multitask."

As Chuck laughed at that, Palmer continued to make his case for the DIY mentality that Zebrahead embraces.

"If anybody's going to screw this band up, it's going to be us, okay? We can't blame anybody else."

Dan Palmer joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Nov. 13; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.