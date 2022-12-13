10 Metal Vocalists Who Sound Like Classic Movie Monsters + Villains

Metal and horror have always gone together beautifully. The monstrous vocal approach taken by countless artists has helped shape heavy music into what it is today, perhaps by the exact monsters these metal singers sonically emulate.

This Loud List basically started with this thought: “Man, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds sounds like a pterodactyl in this 2007 Download Festival footage.” Instead of making a list of 10 Vocalists who Sound Like Pterodactyls, which was tempting, we studied the sounds of other ghastly creatures, eventually creating this tribute to heavy metal and film’s greatest monsters.

If you think about it, a classic horror monster is the perfect template for a metal vocal style. What metal fan wouldn’t listen to a band fronted by Bela Lugosi’s Dracula? Whether it was a conscious decision or not, one Portuguese frontman took Dracula’s iconic voice to the front of his band and has experienced success for over 20 years.

When it comes to iconic movie monsters, King Kong may be… well… the King! Can you guess the vocalist who we believe sounds the most like King Kong? How about the possessed child from The Exorcist? That iconic vomiting scene basically predicted the vocal style of the entire black metal genre. One band, however, got it down almost too perfectly.

Check out these 10 Vocalists Who Sound Like Classic Movie Monsters!

