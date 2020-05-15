10 Years Seeking Unity With New Song ‘The Shift’

Welcome back, 10 Years. It's been two and a half years since they last released new music, and the veteran rockers have issued a new song fitting for our current times called "The Shift."

Speaking about the new song, singer Jesse Hasek revealed, “While in the studio last fall, we were looking at the state of the world as we wrote ‘The Shift.' As a society, we’re so distracted that we’re not united. When the pandemic happened, it became so important to finally see the positivity of humanity. We’ve realized we’re all in this together. You can pick a side, but we’re sitting in the same realm.”

Guitarist Brian Vodinh adds, “Lyrically, it’s about the polarization of society and the human impact on the earth itself. We were thinking about how humans can be a virus to the Earth. There is something incredibly special about how we create. We go through hell facing all challenges head-on, but the final product is worth it. Simultaneously, it reflects the state of divisiveness in The World. Everything is so political. Everyone is angry at each other. We’re better when we come together."

Hasek continues, “After all of this time, 10 Years is a brotherhood. I’ve spent the better half of my life accomplishing what I never thought was possible with these guys. It’s been an unexplainable, crazy, and awesome journey since Brian first asked me to join the band on his 19th birthday. We’ve beat the odds and continue to live life. It bothers me when people don’t try to push themselves to enjoy what life has to offer. Life is beautiful, if you really go for it and try. It can show you beauty -- and that’s what this band has shown me.”

The song itself is a more mid-tempo melodic track with moments that push the tempo a little more as guitars become more aggressive and grittier, leaving listeners with perhaps the song's heaviest moments impacting at the end. Take a listen and watch the lyric video for the track below. If you like what you hear, the track is available via the platform of your choosing here.

10 Years, "The Shift"