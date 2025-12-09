Here are five rock musicians from the 1970s that never drank alcohol or did drugs.

When you think of rock 'n' roll in the 1970s, it’s almost impossible not to picture backstage chaos, late-night parties and performances fueled by copious amounts of drugs and alcohol. T

he musicians we idolize weren’t just celebrated for their unforgettable talent and musicianship, they were also often legendary for their ability to push the boundaries of indulgence. There was, without a doubt, a deeply rooted mythology surrounding artists who seemed to live by the age-old saying: live fast, die young. The decade’s rock stars became as notorious for their lifestyle as they were revered for their music.

READ MORE: 21 Rockers Who've Been Sober for 10 Years or More

Yet beneath this familiar narrative existed a less-discussed group of musicians who rejected the era’s substance-driven culture entirely. Some made a conscious choice early in life to abstain, while others simply never found the appeal. At times their sobriety was barely mentioned, at times it was a topic mentioned quit a bit. No matter their approach, sobriety shaped their work ethic, influenced how they navigated fame and, in some cases, contributed to careers that lasted far longer than many of their peers.

These artists’ stories serve as a reminder that not every chapter of ’70s rock was written under the influence. While the era's excess dominates memories of the time, there were musicians who achieved remarkable feats and influenced generations all without succumbing to the vices you might think. Their paths offer a different lens on a decade often characterized more by its lifestyle than its music.

5 '70s Rock Musicians Who Never Drank Alcohol or Did Drugs Even in rock 'n' roll's most indulgent years, a few artists kept their lives cleaner than their amplifiers. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor