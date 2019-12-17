2020’s Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums

Here's a look at the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2020.

It's the start of a brand new decade, one which finds some of the eldest acts in heavy music still working on new material, while countless acts are looking to make their names known over the next 10 years.

Last year, we finally got new albums from Tool and Rammstein and, for the first time ever in the history of Loudwire, neither band has made our annual roundup, previewing the year in new music. It's a massive relief to finally scratch those names off and look ahead to dozens of big releases to come.

We may finally get a solo album from Corey Taylor, and Megadeth, who have long been writing the successor to 2016's Dystopia, are another 2020 hopeful.

With new albums from Five Finger Death Punch, Green Day, Lamb of God, Poppy, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, Body Count and more all coming within the first three months of the year, 2020 is already off to a hot start.

See what other rock and metal albums are on deck (or expected) for this year by scrolling through the listing below.