2022 Rocklahoma Lineup Revealed – Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch + More

As the spring rock and metal festival season plays out, plans are currently in the works for many of the major fall rock and metal festivals. And now we know what the 2022 edition of Rocklahoma looks like, with Korn, Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch topping the Labor Day Weekend lineup.

The festival will take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma the weekend of Sept. 2-4 for its 15th year.

“ROCKLAHOMA 2022! It’s time!!! We are so excited to announce that we will be one of this year’s headliners. We are bringing you guys and girls the biggest show of the year. We cannot wait to see you. LET’S GO!!!,” exclaimed Shinedown's Brent Smith.

In addition to the three headliners, the festival will also include sets from Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Sleep Token, Fire From The Gods, Quiet Riot, Caned By Nod, Doro, Dana Dentata, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Fan Halen, Count’s 77, Enuff Z’nuff, One Night Stand, Widow 7, Firestryke, Pulse, The Normandys, Wildstreet, Like Before, Even In Death, Sin Of Saints, American Maid, Dead Fervor, Killer Hearts, McQueen Street, The Midnight Devils, Paralandra and Eternal Frequency.

As with previous years, there will also be camping options with plenty of amenities for those who wish to stay on site through the weekend. Learn more here. Plus there are a VIP packages available for Rocklahoma festival goers.

And fans are invited to come out for the kickoff party at The Roadhouse on Sept. 1, which is available to anyone with a full weekend pass. In addition to the music, the Roadhouse will have food trucks and a full service bar for attendees.

“Rocklahoma has always been a celebration of rock. This being its 15th year will be no different. The biggest lineup Pryor has seen plus the best fans in rock will lead to a Labor Day Weekend to remember," says Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents.

Early bird passes for Rocklahoma will go on sale this Friday (June 10) at 10AM CT via the Rocklahoma website, with phase two of pricing starting on June 17 at 5PM CT. So be sure to purchase early. You can see the prices for ticket options below. Plus there are a limited quantity of Groupie, Roadie and Rockstar VIP packages available here.

Weekend Admission Passes:

Weekend GA: $189 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $169 plus fees

Weekend GA 4-Pack: $676 plus fees

Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $439 plus fees

VIP Packages:

Groupie Package with Pit access: $775 plus fees

Groupie Package with Reserved Seats: $875 plus fees

Roadie Package: $1,200 plus fees

Rockstar Package (for 2 people) with Campsite: $2,750

Rockstar Package (for 2 people) with Hotel: $3,400

The Garage (for 6 people): $4,750 plus fees

Big Shot Penthouse (for 4 people) - $3550 plus fees

Big Shot Porch - $750 plus fees

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

2022 Rocklahoma Lineup

