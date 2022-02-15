2022 So What?! Festival Lineup Updated

The 2022 edition of the Texas-based So What?! Festival now appears to be complete, after several additions to the previously revealed bill have finalized the lineup.

Organizers just announced that Wage War, Mod Sun, State Champs, Rebecca Black, Kublai Khan TX, Hawthorne Heights, Oxymorrons and many more have joined the bill, which was already packed with acts such as I Prevail, Sum 41 and The Ghost Inside leading the way.

This year's music weekend, which takes place at Arlington, Texas' Choctaw Stadium the weekend of May 27-29, will also feature the reunions of Texas in July, The Higher, Chunk! No Captain Chunk and Close Your Eyes, while I Set My Friends on Fire (Can't Spell Slaughter Without Laughter) and A Skylit Drive (She Watched the Sky EP) will be playing full album sets.

Other acts of note include Parkway Drive, Blackbear, Sleeping With Sirens, Hatebreed, Alexisonfire, The Devil Wears Prada, Simple Plan, Grandson, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Knocked Loose, The Maine, Princess Nokia, 3OH!3, 100 Gecs, Nothing.Nowhere and many more.

“This year’s So What?! line up is us basically saying, who cares about a genre!” shares festival founder Mike Ziemer. “Everything is blending together more and more. There are so many hip-hop artists collaborating with rock artists. Travis Barker is working with like every type of artist. This festival brings together all the hype and energy of what’s current and what’s exciting to the fan that misses Warped Tour but also attends Rolling Loud.”

Tickets are available now at the So What?! festival website. Check out the lineup in full below.

2022 So What?! Festival Lineup

Third String Entertainment Third String Entertainment loading...