2023 Boston Calling Festival Lineup – Foo Fighters, Paramore + Nearly 50 Other Artists

Foo Fighters have announced they will return to the festival scene by tweeting that they will be headlining the first night of the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2023. Other headliners for the Memorial Day Weekend bash include Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, and The Lumineers. (They also said they will be playing Columbus, Ohio's Sonic Temple festival earlier today and are also booked to headline Bonnaroo.)

This will be one of the first gigs for Foo Fighters in the New Year following a painful 2022 where they lost beloved drummer and friend Taylor Hawkins. Coincidentally, also appearing on the Boston Calling bill this year is Alanis Morissette, who had Hawkins in her touring band for a few years. The lineup for the festival is jammed with about 50 bands booked for the holiday weekend, set to take place in Boston's Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26-28. Ticketing info and the full lineup is below.

Let's take a closer at the heavyweights. First night, Friday, May 26, has Foo Fighters with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The National. Saturday, May 27 features The Lumineers, Alanis Morrisette, and The Flaming Lips. Then Sunday, May 28 has Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age and Bleachers.

Presale starts this Thursday (Jan. 12,) at 10AM ET. You can sign up for presale code access on Boston Calling's website. There are 3-day passes available with a variety of option. The basic general admission 3-day passes start at $299.99. They then level up to GA-plus for about $500, VIP at around $950, and the Platinum catered viewing deck for near $1900. There are also individual day passes starting at $139.99. All the ticketing can be found here.

