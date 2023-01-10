Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.

Foo Fighters recently revealed that they will continue as a band after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, and they've solidified that stance today with festival headlining announcements for Sonic Temple and Boston Calling as well as Bonnaroo.

In addition to the Foos, there will be plenty of rock for Bonnaroo festival goers. Other acts of note playing over the four-day weekend include Paramore, Korn, AFI, Pixies, Portugal. The Man, My Morning Jacket, Knocked Loose, Franz Ferdinand, Emo Nite, The Revivalists, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more.

And with Bonnaroo being a more eclectic festival covering multiple genres, other top billed acts set to play over the four-day weekend include Liquid Stranger, Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Griz, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Louis the Child, Sheryl Crow, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, STS9, Sofi Tukker, Marcus Mumford, Alesso, Girl in Red, Umphrey's McGee, Rebelution and more. See the full Bonnaroo 2023 lineup below.

Get your ticketing info for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo right here and for other details about the music weekend be sure to check the festival website.

Bonnaroo 2023 lineup Bonnaroo loading...