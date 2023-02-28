2023 Reading + Leeds Festival – Sleep Token Among More Than 70 New Additions to Lineup

It's a rite of U.K. annual summer passage. The Reading and Leeds Festival lineups just got a little more crowded with the addition of more than 70 new acts, including mysterious buzz band Sleep Token and alt-rock upstarts Palaye Royale. They join a bill that already includes The Killers, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish as headliners.

As has become tradition, the Reading and Leeds festivals will alternate lineups over the course of the August 25-27 weekend. Among the 70+ new additions are Sleep Token, Palaye Royale, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Rina Sawayama, Holly Humberstone, Mother Mother, Vistas, Tom Odell, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Yard Act, Bakar, Clavish, The Amazons, Caity Baser and Mimi Webb among others. The concerts will be held at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

At present, Sam Fender will head up a bill that includes Wet Leg, Foals, You Me At Six, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Mother Mother, Palaye Royale, Knocked Loose, Meet Me @ the Altar and Pinkshift among others.

The Killers will lead a lineup that has Nothing But Thieves, Holly Humberstone, Lewis Capaldi, Slowthal, Chase Atlantic, Sleep Token, Kennyhoopla and plenty more.

The other date will feature Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Steve Lacy, Rina Sawayama, Don Broco, The Snuts and Tom Odell amongst others. You can check out the full lineup and day assignments below.

Tickets for both festivals are on sale now. You can get your Reading Festival tickets here and your Leeds Festival tickets at this location.

2023 reading festival admat Reading Festival loading...

2023 leeds festival admat Leeds Festival loading...