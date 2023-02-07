2023 Sea.Hear.Now Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, The Killers + More

Foo Fighters and The Killers will head up the two-day 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival set to take place Sept. 16 and 17 at Bradley Park in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Organizers have now revealed the full lineup, which can be seen below, as well as the top surfers who will be displaying their skills as the event as well.

The Killers will headline Night 1 of the festivities on Saturday, Sept. 16, joined on the bill by Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Tash Sultana, Royal Blood, Bob Moses, Cory Wong, Oteil & Friends, Living Colour, Babe Rainbow, Surfer Girl, Snacktime, Quincy Mumford and Yawn Mower.

Foo Fighters get to close out the music weekend on Sunday, Sept. 16, taking the stage after Weezer, Rebelution, Mt. Joy, The Beach Boys, The Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Stephen Sanchez, Joey Valence & Brae, Adam Melchor, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Easy Star All-Stars, Sunflower Bean, Waiting on Mongo and Alexander Simone & Whodat?.

For the "sea" portion of the weekend, surf enthusiast can catch Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Will Skudin, Rob Kelly, Cassidy McClain, Pat Schmidt, Jamie Dewitt, Tommy Ihnken, Andrew Gesler, Audry Iglay, Logan Kamen, Simon Hetrick, Mike Gleason, Seth Conboy, Cole Deveney, Maddie Ryan, Paul Francisco, Mia Gallagher, Pat Parenty and Carly Goble all showcasing their wave-riding talents during the North Beach Rumble surf contest. The surf contest takes place between the Surf and Sand stages, with the surfers competing in a team format.

Sea.Hear.Now will also feature artist installations, with the Stoke Henge area playing host to visual artist Pork Chop, Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders leading panels and a variety of local artists featured on the boardwalk. Meanwhile, Bradley Park will play host to the Transparent Gallery of artwork from participating festival musicians and provide a space for special pop-up performances.

The festival pre-sale starts this Thursday (Feb. 9) at 10AM ET. Head here to get an access code for the pre-sale. The public on-sale will then follow with ticketing info here.

