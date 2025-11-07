Fans React to 2026 Rock and Metal Grammy Nominations

An impressive thing happened following this year’s Grammy nominations announcement: Rock and metal fans didn’t throw their usual fit over a lack of relevance or representation.

Is it proof that the Recording Academy has finally made strides in its acknowledgment of heavy, guitar-based music? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

It’s too early to make such sweeping proclamations about the Grammys in regard to rock and metal music. It is, however, worth noting that this year’s crop of nominees skews decidedly younger and more contemporary than in years past.

Rock nominees include Hayley Williams, Yungblud, Sleep Token, Turnstile and Amyl and the Sniffers — all fairly young, heatseeking artists who are cementing themselves as leaders of the genre with high-performing albums and dynamite live performances. Even the “elder statesmen” among the rock nominees, Deftones and Linkin Park, are a far cry from the septuagenarian legacy acts nominated in previous years.

Sleep Token and Turnstile also crossed over into the metal category alongside Dream Theater, Ghost and Spiritbox. Likewise, while Dream Theater have been around for decades, this year’s metal class at the Grammys skews generally young — or at least mostly 21st century bands.

Consequently, rock and metal fans were more celebratory than bitter as they reacted to this year’s rock and metal Grammy nominations on social media. Still, it wasn't all positive — some users advocated for more metal categories, while others argued that three-peat nominees like Spiritbox are overdue for their trophy.

You can see a selection of reactions to the 2026 rock and metal Grammy nominations below.

2026 Rock and Metal Grammy Nominations - Social Media Reactions