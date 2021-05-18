311, like so many other bands, are finally breaking free from the confines of livestream performances and are getting back on the road, having just announced the 'Live from the Ride' headlining tour with special guests Iration and Iya Terra.

"We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving," said 311’s Nick Hexum. "The livestreams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!"

The tour's name is a play on the 'Live from the Hive' banner that 311 played under for their livesteam concert series based out of their Hive Studio location last year.

The group will finally return to the road on Aug. 21 in Camden, N.J. and are set to make a total of 36 stops before wrapping up in Berkely, Calif. on Oct. 17.

See the complete list of stops below.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale today (May 18) starting at 1PM ET. The public on-sale will begin on May 21 at 10AM local time and for more information and to purchase tickets, head here.

311 'Live From the Ride Tour' Dates With Iration + Iya Terra

Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 22 — Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 24 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point

Aug. 28 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 01 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

Sept. 02 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 04 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Sept. 05 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Hops & Hogs Festival*

Sept. 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 08 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 11 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ SummerFest^

Sept. 12 — Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 16 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sept. 21 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Sept. 24 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sept. 29 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC

Oct. 02 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 08 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater

Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

Oct. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing

^ Iya Terra not appearing