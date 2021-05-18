311 Announce Headlining Late Summer U.S. Tour With Iration + Iya Terra
311, like so many other bands, are finally breaking free from the confines of livestream performances and are getting back on the road, having just announced the 'Live from the Ride' headlining tour with special guests Iration and Iya Terra.
"We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving," said 311’s Nick Hexum. "The livestreams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!"
The tour's name is a play on the 'Live from the Hive' banner that 311 played under for their livesteam concert series based out of their Hive Studio location last year.
The group will finally return to the road on Aug. 21 in Camden, N.J. and are set to make a total of 36 stops before wrapping up in Berkely, Calif. on Oct. 17.
See the complete list of stops below.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale today (May 18) starting at 1PM ET. The public on-sale will begin on May 21 at 10AM local time and for more information and to purchase tickets, head here.
311 'Live From the Ride Tour' Dates With Iration + Iya Terra
Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 22 — Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Aug. 24 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point
Aug. 28 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 01 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion
Sept. 02 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 04 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Sept. 05 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Hops & Hogs Festival*
Sept. 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 08 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 11 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ SummerFest^
Sept. 12 — Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Sept. 15 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 16 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sept. 21 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Sept. 24 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sept. 29 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC
Oct. 02 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 05 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Oct. 07 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 08 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater
Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park
Oct. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing
^ Iya Terra not appearing
