311 Announce 2022 Fall Tour Including Six Full Album Shows

311 has announced that they're hitting the road this fall and have a few special album-themed shows during their tour. Their fall tour will consist of 27 shows, and Tropidelic will open for the band during 18 of those shows.

311's headlining fall tour starts on Sept. 2 in Columbus, Ohio and ends on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California. And as stated, there will be six album-themed shows taking place in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The band will play two nights in each city "with each of the nights representing one of the band's first six albums." To make these album-themed shows even more special, the supporting acts are bands that actually opened for 311 in the past.

During their album-themed shows in New York City on Oct. 1 and 2, 311 will play Music and Grassroots and their support act is Bronx Slang, featuring members from Shootyz, Groove and 2 Skinnee J's. For 311's shows in Chicago on Oct. 22 and 23, they'll play Blue and Transistor and their supporting act will be The Urge.

Then during their final album-themed shows in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and 12 (which are their final tour stops) they'll play Sound System and From Chaos and their supporting act is Phunk Junkeez.

Check 311.com for 311's fall tour ticketing, as tickets will be available soon. The pre-sale starts on May 18. VIP packages are also available which include a virtual meet and greet, early entry into the show, merch bundles and more. The Gold VIP package for the album-themed shows also includes an album-themed NFT.

311 have re-launched their mobile Fan Club app and two subscription tiers are available. Each tier gives fans first access to tour tickets, VIP packages, virtual meet and greets, the first-ever 311 NFT, created by Munk One, and other perks too.

311 Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 2 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Arts, Beats & Eats Festival

Sept. 4 - TBA

Sept. 6 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

Sept. 7 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

Sept. 9 - Omaha, Neb. @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 10 - Davenport, Iowa @ Rhythm City Casino Resort

Sept. 11 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Sept. 13 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Sept. 14 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 16 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Resorts & Casino

Sept. 17 - TBA

Sept. 18 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Sept. 20 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Sept. 21 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Sept. 23 - Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 24 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Sept. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 27 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Sept. 28 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Sept. 30 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino Event Center

Oct. 1 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 (Playing Music)

Oct. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 (Playing Grassroots)

Oct. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues (Playing Blue)

Oct. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues (Playing Transistor)

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern Theatre (Playing Soundsystem)

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern Theatre (Playing From Chaos)

311 Announce Headlining Tour With Select Full Album Shows Shore Fire Media