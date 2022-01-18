311 Reveal 2022 Spring Tour + ‘311 Day’ Show

March will be here before you know it, and that particular month always holds a special place in the hearts of 311 fans as that's when "311 Day" takes place. The veteran rock band will once again be hitting the road in March for a tour surrounding their special "311 Day" festivities.

The group just announced the 20-date spring tour which kicks off March 6 in Beaver Creek, Colorado and continues through an April 6 finale in Wichita, Kansas, with the tour highlight being the two nights in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM where they'll be celebrating "311 Day" this year.

The full list of dates, cities and venues can be seen below with tickets for the non-festival and non-311 Day shows getting a pre-sale on Wednesday (Jan. 19) at 10AM local time, with the public pre-sale starting on Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM local time. You can also order VIP packages that include prime seating, virtual 311 meet and greets, early entry, merch bundles and more. Get all ticketing and purchase details here.

As for the "311 Day" shows, the band will play multiple extended sets for those in attendance, with different set lists each night and the group pulling out the stops with their state-of-the-art production.

One other item of note for 311 fans is that select performances on the group's spring run will be available online through the group's 311 Streamsystem platform. The band launched the platform in the fall of 2020 to reach fans during the pandemic and it has continued to provide a way for fans to enjoy the concert experience from the comfort of home. Get more details here.

311 2022 Tour Dates

March 6 - Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

March 7 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

March 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

March 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

March 15 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

March 18 - Key West, Fla. @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

March 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium

March 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

March 25 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

March 26 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

March 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall

March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s

April 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

April 2 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 3 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

April 5 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

April 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion