The 12th biannual edition of the rock band 311's celebratory showcase — it happens every other March 11 — will cover two nights at the Park MGM's Park Theater on March 11-12, 2022.

After all, March 11 is practically a holiday for fans of the Nebraska-based rockers who had hits in the late '90s and early 2000s with singles such as "Down," "Come Original" and "Amber." Since 2000, the Nick Hexum-led group has hosted their signature concert on that date, first in New Orleans and later Memphis, before settling in Vegas in 2018 and 2020. The event expanded to two days for the first time in 2012.

311 Day 2022 promises to be the band's most exciting yet, featuring an extended setlist and state-of-the-art production, according to a press release. The bash typically attracts many thousands from the United States and beyond. But the Park Theater holds 5,800 concertgoers, so tickets are likely to go fast.

The event is a production of AEG Presents, which, along with other major promoters, now requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and fests.

Tickets for 311 Day 2022, which start at $170, include access to both shows and go on sale Oct. 22 at 10AM PT through parktheaterlv.com and ticketmaster.com. VIP packages go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 AM PT. A separate 311 Day Ultimate VIP option, which includes a meeting with the band and other extras, will only be available via 311dayultimatevip.com.

Get more info at 311.com. The band's most recent studio album, Voyager, emerged in 2019. In 2001, they collaborated with Shaquille O'Neal on the former NBA player's song "Psycho."

