Welcome back 311! The veteran rockers are jumping right in on their 13th studio album, Voyager, unleashing two new songs for fans to check out today (April 12).

In the player above, you can check out the lyric video for "Good Feeling." The track plays a bit more to their rock radio sensibilities and has an undeniably catchy beat to it, bring out the good time jams. Singer Nick Hexum says, “The song title says it all - being about the best stuff in life; celebrating joy with loved ones. This song is an antidote to all the fear, anger, and division so prevalent in society today. Musically the song is equally influenced by the pounding rhythms that SA and I discovered when exploring the dancehall street scenes in Jamaica, as well as Paul Simon’s world beat records like Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints. This song is a three-minute party jam meant to feel like a vacation.”

The second song, "Don't You Worry," falls more in the vein of their reggae stylings and you can check out the chilled out vibe in the player at the bottom of this post. “We all go through highs and lows. And lows can often lead to confusion, despair and loneliness," says Hexum. "'Don’t You Worry' is about how a friend should react when we sense someone is going through a hard time: ‘Don’t You Worry, you can count on me to help you through your dark hours.’ It’s a song validating personal connection and leaning on one another to turn things for the better.”

Both songs are immediately available as instant grat tracks for those pre-ordering the band's Voyager album ahead of its June 28 release. You can go ahead and make your reservation here, where a variety of platform options and bundle packages are available.

The band recently completed their new album, which includes 13 new tracks. John Feldmann (Blink-182, Andy Black, Panic! at the Disco) produced the album, with Grammy winner Neal Avron and the band's own Chad Sexton completing the mix.

Speaking about the album title, Hexum adds, "Our albums have become almost like a captain's log documenting our band’s ongoing voyage through musical styles, while also capturing our feelings and life experiences. With each album, 311 continues to voyage, explore and push our musicality into new dimensions."

He continues, "I think this album is very eclectic, from simple songs to wild studio adventures that get into weird, stoney outer-space material,” says Hexum. “It’s another step forward for us and we love the adventure, love the journey, love the process and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Look for the band returning to the road this spring and summer. Dates can be found below and check their website for ticketing details.

311, "Don't You Worry"

311 2019 Tour Dates

April 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater

April 19 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks

April 20 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theater

May 12 - Rockingham, N.C. @ Epicenter

May 18 - Glen Allen, Va. @ Big Field Day

June 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Warped Tour

July 2 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 3 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 5 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 6 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 7 - Duluth, Minn. @ Bayfront Festival Park

July 10 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 12 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 14 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 18 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 19 - Hershey Park, Pa. @ Nitro Circus at Hershey Park

July 20 - Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 27 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Cred Union Music Pk / Walnut Creek

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amp. at Chastain Park

July 31 - Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

Aug. 2 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 6 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Aug. 7 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

Aug. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 18 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre