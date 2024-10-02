5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin was recently challenged to cover Megadeth's classic "Tornado of Souls" — how did he do?

When it comes to technical musicianship, pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer probably aren't a band that's going to be top of mind.

However, drummer Ashton Irwin was more than down to show what he's made of when Drumeo brought him on in the latest of their series of famous drummers hearing songs for the first time.

Ashton Irwin Covers Megadeth's Tornado of Souls For the First Time

For those unfamiliar, Irwin's been drumming in 5 Seconds of Summer for close to 15 years now. He has also carved out a name for himself as a solo musician and songwriter, performing on and writing songs with the likes of Black Veil Brides' Andy Black.

He gives the hosts a rundown of his previous work and time as a musician, making mention of his previous time playing heavy metal. This seems to egg on the hosts, as they play for him a drumless track of Megadeth's Rust in Peace classic "Tornado of Souls."

"Is it Iron Maiden?" Irwin guesses. Having never heard it, Irwin decides to take it on, hearing it just once and playing alongside the track a little bit before going all in.

It's clear immediately: Irwin is a killer behind the kit, perfectly picking up a classic thrash beat that's different enough from Nick Menza's original track to really stand out. He especially nails out a really impressive fill during the song's solo, complementing it while adding his own flourish to the track.

"It's like a morning jog," Irwin says, drenched in sweat. After going over his performance, they listen back to the original, Irwin saying "Mine was a bit more panicked. Amazing song."

Dirk Verbeuren Reacts to 5 Seconds of Summer Drummer Ashton Irwin's Megadeth Cover

For the first time, Drumeo also included a reaction from a member of the band who's being covered and Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren gives his take on Irwin's cover.

"You can definitely see his metal background there, that's cool" Verbeuren says, impressed by Irwin's ability to instinctively get close to the original's rhythm.

It's a video series we absolutely love, having previously seen Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith cover 30 Seconds to Mars and Bring Me The Horizon.

5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin Hears Megadeth For the First Time

