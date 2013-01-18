A Day to Remember – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts

Who: A Day to Remember

What: 2013 'Right Back At It Again' North American Tour

When: March 20 - May 4 (see dates below)

Why: A Day to Remember are coming off their most successful album to date, which means the pressure only multiplies as they head into the release of their next disc. Though a firm street date for the new album has not been revealed, the group announced a spring trek that will likely serve as the build-up to the release.

Tickets: Purchase here.





A Day to Remember 2013 North American Tour:

3/20 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Tabernacle

3/22 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Electric Factory

3/23 -- Albany, N.Y. -- Northern Lights

3/24 -- Worcester, Mass. --Palladium

3/26 -- New York City, N.Y. -- Best Buy Theatre

3/27 -- Rochester, N.Y. -- Armory

3/28 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Stage AE

3/30 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Royal Oak

3/31 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Intersection

4/2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. -- Egyptian Room

4/3 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Pageant

4/5 -- Milwaukee, Wis. -- Rave

4/6 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Congress

4/7 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- Myth

4/9 -- Denver, Colo. -- Ogden

4/10 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Saltair

4/12 -- Seattle, Wash. -- Showbox SoDo

4/13 -- Portland, Ore. -- Roseland

4/15 -- San Francisco, Calif. -- Warfield

4/16 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- The Pearl

4/17 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- Wiltern

4/19 -- Fresno, Calif. -- Rainbow Room

4/20 -- San Diego, Calif. -- Soma

4/21 -- Pomona, Calif. -- Fox

4/22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Marquis

4/24 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -- Diamond

4/25 -- Houston, Texas -- Warehouse Live

4/26 -- San Antonio, Texas -- Backstage Live

4/30 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Marathon Music Works

5/2 -- Tampa, Fla. -- Jannus

5/3 -- Orlando, Fla. -- Hard Rock

5/4 -- Miami, Fla. -- Fillmore