A Day to Remember Book Extensive Summer + Fall 2022 Tour With The Used, The Ghost Inside + More

A Day to Remember will be hitting the road this summer and fall with some pretty stellar support, as The Used, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements and Magnolia Park will all spend time taking parts in portions of their 2022 touring.

The trek, billed as "Just Some Shows" and "Just Some More Shows," will start on July 27 in Baltimore, Maryland, finishing up the summer run on Aug. 27 in Portsmouth, Va. After taking a September break, ADTR will hit the pavement running Oct. 1 in Pensacola, Fla., with shows then booked through Oct. 29 in Las Vegas. You can check the full itinerary and see who will be providing support at each date below.

The general on-sale ticketing starts on Thursday (May 12) at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster. There will also be Citi cardmember pre-sales starting next Monday (May 9) at 10AM local time through next Wednesday (May 11) at 10AM local time. Check pre-sale details through Citi Entertainment.

A Day to Remember continue to tour in support of their You're Welcome album, which most recently featured the track "Re-Entry" with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus guesting. The band also put on their first-ever acoustic livestream concert last year, which has since been turned into the A Day to Remember: Live at the Audio Compound album that's available here.

A Day to Remember 2022 Tour Dates

July 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier SixPavilion *#

July 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica +^*#

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach ^*#

July 31 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Agora du Vieux-Port ^*#

Aug. 2 - Providence, R.i. @ Bold Point Park *#

Aug. 3 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *#

Aug. 5 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^#

Aug. 6 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena ^#

Aug. 7 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^*#

Aug. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE +*#

Aug. 11 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium *#

Aug. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park *#

Aug. 14 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *#

Aug. 16 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre *#

Aug. 17 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena +*#

Aug. 20 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave (Outdoors) +*#

Aug. 21 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater +^*#

Aug. 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *#

Aug. 24 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena *#

Aug. 26 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *#

Aug. 27 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *#

Oct. 1 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center +~@%

Oct. 2 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~%

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre @%

Oct. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park @%

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds +~@%

Oct. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU +~@%

Oct. 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino +~@%

Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ TBA ~@%

Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park +~@%

Oct. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater @%

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 25 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater ~@%

Oct. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater +~@%

Oct. 28 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^@%

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

~The Used

^The Ghost Inside

*Beartooth

#Bad Omens

@Movements

%Magnolia Park

+Non Live Nation Dates

