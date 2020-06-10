Aaron Lewis Confirms Staind Are Working on New Music

Staind have toured a bit together throughout the last decade, but they haven't released an album since 2011. Frontman Aaron Lewis has now confirmed that the band is working on new stuff, which would make it their first new music in nearly 10 years.

The vocalist shed light on the band's current state in a recent interview with Godsmack's Sully Erna on his show "Hometown Sessions." When Lewis said he was working in Nashville, Erna questioned whether it was on another new country record.

"No, I'm actually working on other things," Lewis admitted with a smirk. "I'm working on new Staind shit."

While this may not necessarily come as a surprise — seeing as Staind did play together this past fall for the first time in a few years and were supposed to support Disturbed on tour this year — it is the first we are hearing of new material from the band. "Maybe I just fucked up and said something I wasn't supposed to say," he laughed.

"We're toying around with some creativity," he added. In addition, the singer has another solo record coming out. "It's not gonna be country, it's not gonna be anything except an acoustic guitar and vocals. That's next."

A type of timeline has been established for Lewis' solo record, but he chose not to reveal anything further at this time. Watch the full interview below, and stay tuned for updates.

Staind's Aaron Lewis Speaks With Sully Erna on Hometown Sessions