Aaron Lewis Announces Early 2023 Acoustic Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will be hitting the road solo in early 2023. Lewis, when he has been reuniting with Staind in recent years, has continued to build his solo career in country, and these days will allow him to show the more melodic, songwriter side as he's planning on playing an acoustic tour.

The "American Patriot Acoustic Tour" kicks off Jan. 20 in Las Vegas as the Orleans Casino, and Lewis has most of his weekends spoken for in the first half of 2023, with dates booked all the way into July. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.

The tour comes in support of Lewis' most recent album, Frayed at Both Ends, which arrived back in early 2022 featuring the song "Am I the Only One."

2023 could be a big year for Lewis, as Staind reportedly have been working on their first album in over a decade. Guitarist Mike Mushok revealed that their long-awaited reunion record is expected to arrive next year.

Get ticketing info via Lewis' website and stay tuned for pre-sale info being announced tomorrow (Oct. 19).

Aaron Lewis 2023 Acoustic Tour

Jan. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Orleans

Jan. 21 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Jan. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

Jan. 28 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Feb. 2 - Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort

Feb. 3 - Newkirk, Okla. @ 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

Feb. 9 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre

Feb. 10 - Bettendorf, Iowa @ Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center

Feb. 11 - Quapaw, Okla. @ The Pavilion at Downstream

Feb. 16 - Muncie, Ind. @ Ball State University - Emens Auditorium

Feb. 17-18 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Feb. 19 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 24 - Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

March 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

March 3 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 10 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

March 16 - N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 18 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

March 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 22-3 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Seminole Casino

March 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

April 20 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

April 21 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

April 22 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ The Premier Theater - Foxwoods

May 12-3 - Minden, Nev. @ TJS Corral at Carson Valley Inn

May 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sandbar @ Red Rock Resort

May 20 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amp at Harrah's Laughlin

July 21 - Danbury, Wis. @ St. Croix Casino Danbury

aaron lewis 2023 acoustic tour admat Facebook: Aaron Lewis