Aaron Lewis Announces Early 2023 Acoustic Tour
Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will be hitting the road solo in early 2023. Lewis, when he has been reuniting with Staind in recent years, has continued to build his solo career in country, and these days will allow him to show the more melodic, songwriter side as he's planning on playing an acoustic tour.
The "American Patriot Acoustic Tour" kicks off Jan. 20 in Las Vegas as the Orleans Casino, and Lewis has most of his weekends spoken for in the first half of 2023, with dates booked all the way into July. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.
The tour comes in support of Lewis' most recent album, Frayed at Both Ends, which arrived back in early 2022 featuring the song "Am I the Only One."
2023 could be a big year for Lewis, as Staind reportedly have been working on their first album in over a decade. Guitarist Mike Mushok revealed that their long-awaited reunion record is expected to arrive next year.
Get ticketing info via Lewis' website and stay tuned for pre-sale info being announced tomorrow (Oct. 19).
Aaron Lewis 2023 Acoustic Tour
Jan. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Orleans
Jan. 21 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort
Jan. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium
Jan. 28 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
Feb. 2 - Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort
Feb. 3 - Newkirk, Okla. @ 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
Feb. 9 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre
Feb. 10 - Bettendorf, Iowa @ Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center
Feb. 11 - Quapaw, Okla. @ The Pavilion at Downstream
Feb. 16 - Muncie, Ind. @ Ball State University - Emens Auditorium
Feb. 17-18 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Feb. 19 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 24 - Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
March 3 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 10 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
March 16 - N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 18 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
March 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 22-3 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Seminole Casino
March 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
April 20 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
April 21 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall
April 22 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ The Premier Theater - Foxwoods
May 12-3 - Minden, Nev. @ TJS Corral at Carson Valley Inn
May 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sandbar @ Red Rock Resort
May 20 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amp at Harrah's Laughlin
July 21 - Danbury, Wis. @ St. Croix Casino Danbury