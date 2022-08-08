Aaron Lewis Plays New Acoustic Song ‘I Ain’t Made in China’ Live

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis, who's also a successful solo artist within the country world, has boldly demonstrated his patriotism onstage over the years. A couple of days ago, he debuted a new acoustic song during one of his concerts called "I Ain't Made in China."

The show took place Aug. 4 at the Psycho Silo Saloon in Sheffield, Ill. After several fans yelled "Just the Tip" at the singer, he assured them that he had a "way better song" to showcase instead. Apparently, he plans on releasing a studio version of it at some point.

"This is a brand new song, I haven't even recorded it yet," Lewis told the crowd. "It's a light and fun song. I wear it right on my sleeve, I ain't gonna try and sugarcoat nothing."

As the vocalist strummed an acoustic melody, he sang the opening lines: "Well I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest clothes / And I ain't one for driving an imported foreign car / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / Yeah I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets."

While those in attendance seemed to enjoy the song, as inferred by their cheers, others reacted more negatively in the comment section of the video.

"I know I can't be the only rock fan in their 40s that wishes they could take back every dollar they ever contributed to Staind when they were younger," one viewer remarked.

"These lyrics are the most low hanging fruit and these MAGA types are paying out the ass for it. Kudos to Aaron Lewis for joining the MAGA grifter ranks so successfully," wrote another.

See a fan-filmed video of the performance below.

Lewis doesn't plan on reeling in the political talk anytime soon, according to a speech he gave to a crowd in Columbus, Ohio last month where he went off about the U.S. government.

"This country gets handed from generation to generation so that we are now the stewards for our children and for our grandchildren and so on and so forth, and if we sit here and allow them to destroy the best country that has ever existed on the face of the earth, in the history of mankind, then we deserve to go down with the ship," he declared.

"I'll tell you what: I ain't going down like that. I ain't. I will run my fucking mouth until the day I die. 'Cause it's the truth. And facts matter. And facts have become disinformation sometimes. And we sit there and we let it happen."

Aaron Lewis Plays New Acoustic Song ‘I Ain’t Made in China’ Live