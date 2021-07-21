After touring with summer as direct support for Korn with Staind, Aaron Lewis will venture back out on the road on a U.S. run beginning in October in support of his solo country career with his backing band The Stateliners.

Lewis last released State I'm In, his third solo album, in 2019, but has been back in the country spotlight as of recent, hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart last week with his new conservative anthem "Am I the Only One."

With just one week off to switch gears from Staind to his solo career, the singer-songwriter will begin his run with The Stateliners behind him on Oct. 2, which is the first of 11 performances booked for that month. The tour will spill into November with another four gigs, followed by an addition four throughout the first half of December.

See the complete list of stops directly below and for tickets, head to Aaron Lewis' website. Meanwhile, head here to see Staind's tour dates in support of Korn.

Aaron Lewis + The Stateliners 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 02 — Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex

Oct. 07 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 08 — Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino*

Oct. 15 — Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*

Oct. 17 — Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium*

Oct. 21 — Aurora, Ill. @ The Piazza

Oct. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino*

Oct. 23 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Oct. 28 — Sault Ste Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino

Oct. 29 — New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort

Oct. 30 — Florence, Ind. @ Belterra Casino Resort

Nov. 03 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 06 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Resort & Casino*

Nov. 20 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

Nov. 21 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

Dec. 03 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Dec. 05 — Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Casino

Dec. 11 — Rochester, Wash. @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **

Dec. 12 — Rochester, Wash. @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **

* Tickets already on sale

** Public on-sale date to be determined