The coronavirus pandemic has forced bands to get creative when it comes to live shows. Virtual performances have been quite popular with the drive-in concert becoming another go-to. Staind's Aaron Lewis and Godsmack's Sully Erna are taking it a bit further and have just announced a social-distanced drive-in tour across the U.S. with both singers performing onstage together at the same time.

“Me and Aaron Lewis? Onstage together...acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again," exclaimed Erna. Lewis added, "Sully and I have been friends for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years. The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times."

The tour, which was produced by festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), will kick off on Oct. 1 and is comprised of 13 events, almost all of which will take place on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The tour poster also notes that more dates will be announced. A press release vows these unique shows will be a "special evening of hits, covers and conversation."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Sept. 15) at noon local time at this location and the full list of tour dates can be seen further down the page.

Each event will have its own specific guidelines pertaining to social distancing, so check listings carefully to be aware of what health and safety measures will be taken at your chosen night.

“We're eager to get back to what we love, and we’re determined to keep the music alive and keep the rock community strong during these times," boasted DWP President Joe Litvag. "Aaron and Sully on stage together like this is something that none of us have seen before but have always hoped would happen one day. We’re thrilled to be a part of it."

Aaron Lewis & Sully Erna 2020 Drive-In Tour Dates

Oct. 01 — Wichita, Kan. @ Starlite Drive-In*

Oct. 02 — Cedar Rapid, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre***

Oct. 03 — Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater**

Oct. 09 — Obetz, Ohio @ Fortress Obetz**

Oct. 10 — McHenry, Ill. @ McHenry Outdoor Theater*

Oct. 11 — Independence, Mo. @ B&B Theatres Twin Drive-In*

Oct. 17 — Biloxi, Ms. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum Lawn****

Oct. 18 — Lafayette, La. @ Acadiana Drive-In at Cajun Dome*

Oct. 23 — Daytona, Fla. @ TBA

Oct. 24 — Concord, N.C. @ Charlotte Motor Speedway*

Oct. 30 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Arizona State Fairgrounds*

Oct. 31 — Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura County Fairgrounds*

Nov. 01 — Del Mar, Calif. @ Del Mar Fairgrounds*

*Socially distanced drive-in, up to four patrons per vehicle

**Socially distanced pod, up to four patrons per pod

***Socially distanced tickets, purchased in quantities of two, three, four or five

****Socially distanced tables, up to eight patrons per table