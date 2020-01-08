Abbath: I’m Almost Two Months Sober and It F–king Sucks

Black metal legend Abbath says he’s almost two months sober in a new video. The former Immortal frontman jokes that sobriety “fucking sucks” in the clip, in which he’s preparing for his solo band’s 2020 European tour.

Back in November, Abbath played a disastrous show in Argentina, where he was too drunk to perform and cut the gig short after partially jamming two songs. He awkwardly crowd surfed and threw his guitar into the crowd, returning to his dressing room and leaving fans furious while demanding refunds. Fans were later involved in “several violent events” following the show, with Buenos Aires police arresting various metalheads.

Two weeks later, Abbath announced he was entering rehab, realizing “it’s time to pick a fight with this demon” of addiction. “I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle,” he added.

While playing a few riffs, the musician addressed fans from the “Abbath cave,” announcing his recovery is going as planned. “It’s the fifth of January, 10 in the morning, preparing for the European tour. Been almost two months sober, now, and as you can see, it fucking sucks,” Abbath says with a smile.

Abbath will tour throughout Europe beginning Jan. 24 in Bochum, Germany and ending Feb. 15 in Stockholm, Sweden. See the full list of dates below.

Jan 24 - Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jan 25 - Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jan 26 - Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 27 - London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 28 - Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Jan 29 - Nantes Stereolux, France

Jan 30 - Toulouse Metronum, France

Jan 31 - Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Feb 01 - Lyon Nikasi Kao, France

Feb 04 - Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany

Feb 05 - Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 06 - Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

Feb 07 - Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy

Feb 08 - Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Feb 09 - Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 11 - Berlin Festzaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Feb 12 - Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany

Feb 13 - Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 14 - Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Feb 15 - Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden