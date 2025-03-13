‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Steals Karaoke Night With 2000s Nu Metal Classic

Who knew that ABC's Abbott Elementary had a nu-metalhead in their midst?

During Wednesday's airing of the "Karaoke" episode of Abbott Elementary, the character of Jacob (played by Chris Perfetti) changed his selection at the last minute to express his inner angst and shocked everyone in the room going all aggro with a performance of Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

In the lead up to the nu-metal moment, Jacob had learned that his ex was also at the karaoke club and that he had been doing extremely well in his life after their split. That caused the elementary teacher to spiral a bit.

Fellow teacher Melissa (played by Lisa Ann Walter) feared what was coming after hearing of Jacob's relationship drama, telling fellow teacher Barb (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph), "He better not sing anything ironic and he simply better not sing 'Ironic.'" Barb responded, "Yeah, well you know I love the boy, but he's always pitchy. He should use his diaphragm."

To the shock of both, the opening chugs and the familiar guitar lick of "Last Resort" began blaring before Jacob started unleashing all that he was feeling in the Papa Roach song.

What Fans Were Saying About Jacob's Papa Roach Karaoke Moment

The moment was one of the more comedic highlights of the episode, as Jacob's performance caused Melissa to lose grip of the glass she was holding. Fellow teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) seemed a bit nonplussed, while the school's janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and another member of their karaoke party rocked out along with Jacob.

The mainstream television moment caught the ears of many Papa Roach and nu-metal era fans, who then shared the clip repeatedly while commenting on the X social media platform.

"Well... that was unexpected," noted one person. Another added, "Jacob is FRYING MEEE." A third astutely observed, "Jacob won karaoke btw."

Yet another person commented, "If you hear the intro of Last Resort and don’t scream it like Jacob, we can’t be friends."

See some of the other responses and video of Jacob's "Last Resort" performance below.

ABC's Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays at 8:30PM ET.