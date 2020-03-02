Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott got a roaring tribute in the band's home country of Australia on Sunday (March 1). Over 150,000 fans filled a closed-to-traffic Canning Highway in Perth for the aptly titled "Highway to Hell," a celebratory event that took place on the final day of the 2020 Perth Festival.

As part of the rocking commemoration, multiple AC/DC tribute bands performed on flatbed trucks and trailers as they cruised the byway lined with spectators. Scott died 40 years ago, at age 33, in February 1980. Watch some footage of the "Highway to Hell" festivities down toward the bottom of this page.

As a prompt relayed ahead of the event explained, "From the Canning Bridge in Applecross to the Rainbow in Fremantle, we're closing the entire highway to create the world's longest stage – and Perth's playground for the day – for a music spectacular like nothing seen before."

It continued elsewhere of the tribute to the iconic singer, "Join us as we celebrate our city and its connection to Bon Scott, the iconic [frontman] of [the] legendary Aussie rock band, AC/DC. Taking inspiration from the AC/DC song of the same name, we're paying homage to Highway to Hell!"

As reported by ABC, a total of eight bands took part in the spectacle that ran for an over 6-mile stretch of highway. At certain times, the vehicles containing the performers would stop so that the attending crowd could hear a full song from a particular act. Preceding the tribute was a gathering of air guitar players.

Per recent reports, AC/DC themselves are currently plotting both a comeback tour and accompanying album.

"Highway to Hell" AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute at Perth Festival - March 1, 2020