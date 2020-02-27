AC/DC's upcoming album will contain jaw-dropping "surprises" involving the band's late guitarist, Malcolm Young. That's according to the newest insider hints from entertainer Dee Snider. The former Twisted Sister singer and ardent AC/DC fans has also been petitioning for the classic Australian hard-rockers to perform during a Super Bowl halftime show as of late.

Snider offered the insight when he appeared on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation last week (Feb. 20), as reported by Classic Rock. Explaining that he recently had dinner with returning AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, the Twisted Sister icon indicated the next effort from the rockers would include Young's contributions as well.

"Brian confirmed it," Snider said. "They've been in the studio; they've been recording. The original — I don't say the 'original' guys, because a lot of them are gone, but I say the 'classic' lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can't talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them."

Malcolm, the brother of fellow AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, died in 2017 at the age of 64. Johnson departed from the band in 2016, and, since that time, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose had replaced him.

But last Year, Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk said his sources confirmed that Johnson would be returning to the fold. He added that the group's forthcoming and highly anticipated album would be a kind of a "tribute to Malcolm Young, just like Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."