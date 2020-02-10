Former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has added his backing to a petition seeking to have classic rockers AC/DC perform at an upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The rock-fueled request emerged on the petition website Change.org this month. Last week's Super Bowl LIV halftime show saw superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform. During the televised concert, the latter singer displayed her knack for both guitar and drums. But that wasn't enough metal power for the nearly 2,000 signees who would like AC/DC to mount their reported comeback as part of the NFL's big game.

"It's been a while since we've had some real metal play the halftime show for the Super Bowl," lead petitioner Gina Dilecce outlines in the online plea's description. "Don't get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn."

The appeal continues, "It's time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play? They are coming back together, making a new album and possibly touring again. This would be perfect! Come together, metalheads, and get this going! Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is with us!"

Indeed, Snider has shown support via social media. In a video entry on Instagram from Feb. 6, the entertainer called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and rap mogul Jay-Z to consider the halftime show proposal. (The rapper's Roc Nation recently formed an entertainment partnership with the league.)

"There are a lot of bands that are stadium-worthy and a lot of bands that have sold hundreds of millions of records," Snider relayed in the clip, as transcribed by Classic Rock. "But the one band that I think has such crossover appeal to so many people in all genres is AC/DC."

View the petition here.